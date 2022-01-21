Analysts Set Capita plc (LON:CPI) PT at GBX 60.40

Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 60.40 ($0.82).

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPI. Royal Bank of Canada raised Capita to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.75) to GBX 70 ($0.96) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.09) price objective on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Capita alerts:

In other news, insider Ian Powell acquired 70,000 shares of Capita stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($33,428.84). Insiders have purchased a total of 71,194 shares of company stock worth $2,501,324 in the last three months.

LON:CPI traded down GBX 0.87 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 35.13 ($0.48). The stock had a trading volume of 6,421,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,532. The stock has a market cap of £591.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 40.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 43.23. Capita has a 52-week low of GBX 31.85 ($0.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 55.98 ($0.76).

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.