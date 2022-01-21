Analysts Set Expectations for Saputo Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Saputo in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.00.

TSE:SAP opened at C$27.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.25 billion and a PE ratio of 24.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.50. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$27.05 and a 52 week high of C$42.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Saputo’s payout ratio is presently 63.00%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

