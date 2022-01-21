Analysts Set Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Price Target at €158.82

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €169.32 ($192.41).

Several research firms have weighed in on HLAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.55 ($176.76) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €234.00 ($265.91) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €3.20 ($3.64) during trading on Friday, reaching €268.60 ($305.23). 24,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €85.40 ($97.05) and a twelve month high of €295.00 ($335.23). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €241.13 and a 200-day moving average price of €211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

