Analysts Set i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT at $33.63

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.63.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $702.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.62.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 53,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

