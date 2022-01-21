Analysts Set Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Target Price at €99.22

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €99.22 ($112.75).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($98.86) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($106.82) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of ETR:PAH3 traded up €0.16 ($0.18) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €88.04 ($100.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of €54.06 ($61.43) and a 12-month high of €102.00 ($115.91). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €84.57 and a 200-day moving average of €86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

