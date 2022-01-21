Analysts Set SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) PT at $68.20

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,729. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.56. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.