Analysts Set SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Price Target at $350.00

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $350.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSPPF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 370 ($5.05) to GBX 350 ($4.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS:SSPPF remained flat at $$2.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. SSP Group has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

