Analysts Set Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) PT at $657.00

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $657.00.

SZLMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Swiss Life from CHF 546 to CHF 657 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZLMY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.55. 720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,217. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.49. Swiss Life has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $33.60.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.