Analysts Set Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT at $142.40

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.40.

TRUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $389,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $50,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,022 shares of company stock worth $7,483,115 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth $79,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRUP stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.92. The stock had a trading volume of 631,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,602. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.67. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -116.15 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

