Analysts Set Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target at $32.11

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.38.

Several analysts have commented on UPLD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Upland Software by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Upland Software by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Upland Software by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Upland Software by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Upland Software by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPLD traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.28. 12,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,499. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.37. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $619.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.71 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

