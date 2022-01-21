Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/20/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $216.00 to $228.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $214.00 to $230.00.

1/13/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $205.00 to $216.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pioneer's rising exploration and abandonments costs are hurting the bottom line. With the expected increase in activities, the figure is expected to rise further in the coming days. The upstream energy player is also being affected by rising costs associated with oil and gas production. For the first nine months of 2021, Pioneer suffered hedging losses of almost $2 billion. While the industry’s recovery has been stronger than expected, rapidly spreading new variants of the virus is making near-term outlook for upstream business extremely gloomy. The uncertainty in energy business owing to the pandemic has been affecting its upstream operations. Also, the firm’s gross trailing 12-month margin is the lowest among its peers, reflecting operational weakness. Thus, Pioneer appears to be a risky bet that is best avoided at the moment.”

1/10/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $234.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $230.00.

1/3/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $276.00 to $266.00.

1/3/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $216.00 to $218.00.

12/13/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $206.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $263.00 to $276.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $215.00 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $115.14 and a 52-week high of $222.04. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.77%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,474 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,380,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $549,417,000 after purchasing an additional 426,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

