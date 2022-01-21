Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Up 3.8%

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)’s stock price shot up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.54 and last traded at $38.38. 994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 205,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.97.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $464,793.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $36,236.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,796 shares of company stock worth $5,525,087. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 17.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Andersons by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Andersons by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

