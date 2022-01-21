Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Andritz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andritz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andritz presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $10.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.71. Andritz has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Andritz will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

