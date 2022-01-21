Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Andritz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andritz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andritz presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.
OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $10.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.71. Andritz has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $12.43.
Andritz Company Profile
Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.
