AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.21% of AngioDynamics worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in AngioDynamics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,457,000 after acquiring an additional 170,480 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 100,214 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in AngioDynamics by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,525,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,515,000 after acquiring an additional 131,090 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANGO has been the subject of several research reports. raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $859.13 million, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.87.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

