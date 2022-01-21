Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $123.42

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.42 ($1.68) and traded as low as GBX 111.20 ($1.52). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 120.50 ($1.64), with a volume of 143,068 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 111.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.84 million and a P/E ratio of 10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Get Anglo Asian Mining alerts:

In related news, insider Khosrow Zamani bought 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £7,690.80 ($10,493.66). Also, insider John Monhemius bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £28,250 ($38,545.50).

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.