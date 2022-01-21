Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,135 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,332 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.0% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

BUD opened at $65.59 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $54.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average of $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $129.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.57.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($72.73) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.45.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.