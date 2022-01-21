Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Downgraded by Liberum Capital to “Sell”

Liberum Capital cut shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 1,200 ($16.37) target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($21.15) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($14.33) to GBX 1,100 ($15.01) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($21.15) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.46) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($17.74) to GBX 1,280 ($17.46) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,326.67 ($18.10).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,438 ($19.62) on Thursday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,279.20 ($17.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.91). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,386.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,417.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80. The firm has a market cap of £14.18 billion and a PE ratio of 19.04.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.