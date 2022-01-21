APENFT Achieves Market Cap of $601.97 Million (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One APENFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APENFT has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. APENFT has a market capitalization of $601.97 million and $109.28 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00048414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006316 BTC.

APENFT Coin Profile

APENFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

