ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Achieves Market Cap of $55.92 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $55.92 million and $1.30 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00054122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00064601 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.01 or 0.07018105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,318.46 or 0.99837715 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008187 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00060239 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 89,827,093 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

