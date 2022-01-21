Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1,873.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 49,784 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,126,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIT stock opened at $96.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.36. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.08 and a 52 week high of $109.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

