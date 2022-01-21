Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Aramark reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Shares of ARMK opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aramark by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

