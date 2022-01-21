Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 144.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $380.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

