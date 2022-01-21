ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given a C$15.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) has been assigned a C$15.00 price target by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARX. CIBC raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James set a C$17.50 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cormark reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.52.

ARC Resources stock opened at C$13.53 on Wednesday. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$5.88 and a 12-month high of C$14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The business had revenue of C$1.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.7960954 EPS for the current year.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

