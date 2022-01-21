Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) PT Raised to $171.00 at B. Riley

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 82.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARCH. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

ARCH opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.11. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $105.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 17.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Resources news, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $68,397.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $73,124.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $166,121 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arch Resources by 10.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,315,000 after acquiring an additional 104,832 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 43.8% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 785,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after acquiring an additional 239,272 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at $61,978,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in Arch Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 592,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,942,000 after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

