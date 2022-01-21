Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMBP. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.60 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.51.

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Stolper Co bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $2,277,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $1,391,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $23,961,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $45,000. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

