Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Purchased by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Arena Pharmaceuticals makes up about 5.1% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $17,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.04. 12,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,012. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.51. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $94.23. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. Analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARNA. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.29.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

