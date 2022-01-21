Arqma Market Cap Achieves $475,265.18 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $475,265.18 and approximately $2,101.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,111.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.50 or 0.07049039 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.54 or 0.00314415 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $314.96 or 0.00872194 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00071682 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.50 or 0.00472162 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.86 or 0.00268239 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,118,960 coins and its circulating supply is 12,074,417 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

