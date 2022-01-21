Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
ARW opened at $127.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $137.95.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th.
In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.
