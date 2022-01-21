Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ARW opened at $127.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

