Artal Group S.A. Has $38.06 Million Stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. SpringWorks Therapeutics accounts for 0.9% of Artal Group S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Artal Group S.A. owned about 1.22% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $38,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,021,000 after acquiring an additional 176,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,007,000 after acquiring an additional 212,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,897,000 after acquiring an additional 216,785 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 812,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 54.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 772,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,658,000 after buying an additional 271,908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SWTX opened at $54.62 on Friday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $96.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.37.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

