Artal Group S.A. Sells 100,000 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Artal Group S.A. cut its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DCPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DCPH shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jonestrading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.39. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $52.43.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. The company had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

