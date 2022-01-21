Artal Group S.A. Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,805,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 83.0% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.4% during the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 95,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 32,103 shares during the last quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $947,037,000. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $127.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.48. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29. The firm has a market cap of $344.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.34.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

