Artal Group S.A. Trims Holdings in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Artal Group S.A. decreased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,155,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,166 shares during the period. Rubius Therapeutics accounts for about 1.7% of Artal Group S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Artal Group S.A.’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $74,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,302,000 after buying an additional 48,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,148,000 after acquiring an additional 143,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 280.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,409 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,361,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after acquiring an additional 98,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,811,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,382,000 after acquiring an additional 238,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

RUBY opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.74. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.32.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

