Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,596,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,289 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $85,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,454,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter worth $4,956,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,241,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $37.44 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $38.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.79%.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

