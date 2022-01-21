Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $108.63 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,145,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,346 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $108,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $329,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 46.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.2% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

NYSE:PM opened at $102.02 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

