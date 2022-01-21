Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 153,894 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $57,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in Medtronic by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 99,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $106.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $142.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.96.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

