Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,700,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,538,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.53% of Discovery as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,542,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,128,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,600,000 after acquiring an additional 163,454 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 46.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,561,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,363,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,172,000 after acquiring an additional 681,218 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Discovery by 66.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,365,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,286,000 after buying an additional 6,152,257 shares during the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

