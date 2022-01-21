Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 17,759 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,822,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,759 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Kroger were worth $73,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.