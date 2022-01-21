Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Shares of ASND opened at $111.14 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $178.71. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.95.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

