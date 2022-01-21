Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $109.32

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $109.32 and last traded at $109.32, with a volume of 125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.14.

ASND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.

The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.95.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

