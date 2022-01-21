ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €880.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €880.00 ($1,000.00) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($715.91) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €945.00 ($1,073.86) price objective on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €800.00 ($909.09) price objective on ASML in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($681.82) price objective on ASML in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($909.09) price objective on ASML in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €740.08 ($841.00).

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.