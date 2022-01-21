Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Associated Banc stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.14. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, Director John F. Bergstrom purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,301 shares of company stock valued at $690,748. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Associated Banc stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 136.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,068 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

