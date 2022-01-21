Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) Short Interest Up 26.7% in December

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,400 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 230,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,381,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 466,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 191,793 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASAX stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. Astrea Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

