Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.70

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 4386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.
AVIR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21.
In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
