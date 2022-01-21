Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.70

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 4386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

AVIR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

