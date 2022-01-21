Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $325.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $442.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $434.94.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $291.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of -67.75, a PEG ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $198.80 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.41.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 996.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 117.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.