Attestor Ltd Decreases Stock Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Attestor Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,741 shares during the quarter. 51job accounts for about 28.3% of Attestor Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Attestor Ltd owned about 0.87% of 51job worth $40,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in 51job by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of 51job by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOBS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 351 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,392. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $63.47. 51job, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.58.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

