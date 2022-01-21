Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Up to $16.26

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.26, but opened at $17.14. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

AURA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($28.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences Inc will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.