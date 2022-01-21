Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Trading Down 5.8%

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF)’s share price was down 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.

About Aurizon (OTCMKTS:QRNNF)

Aurizon Holdings Ltd. owns and operates coal rail networks, which provides customers with integrated freight and logistics solutions across national rail and road network, traversing Australia. It operates through the following segments: Network, Coal, Bulk and Other. The Network segment engages in the provision of access and operation and management of the Central Queensland Coal Network.

