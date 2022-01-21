Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €80.00 by Baader Bank

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €80.00 ($90.91) target price from research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NDA. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €86.00 ($97.73) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($93.75) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurubis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €80.63 ($91.62).

Get Aurubis alerts:

ETR NDA opened at €99.86 ($113.48) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €85.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €78.37. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.23. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €61.30 ($69.66) and a 1 year high of €91.82 ($104.34).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.