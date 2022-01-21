AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 10,170 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.29.

INTU traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $541.47. 35,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,693. The company’s 50-day moving average is $629.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $579.14. The company has a market cap of $153.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.33 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

