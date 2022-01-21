AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 526,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,313 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.16% of Kimberly-Clark worth $69,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,380. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.13.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

